UMB Bank N A MO Buys Shares of 18,814 Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 18,814 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 109,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 12,594 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 25,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

APPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $93.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.34.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 323.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 15,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

