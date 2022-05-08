UMB Bank N A MO Buys Shares of 4,851 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 286.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BR opened at $141.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.58 and a twelve month high of $185.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.64. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

