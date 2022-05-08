UMB Bank N A MO Invests $929,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $273,000.

RYH opened at $280.30 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $275.93 and a fifty-two week high of $322.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $299.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.61.

