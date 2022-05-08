UMB Bank N A MO Makes New Investment in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,017 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 53,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,643,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,976,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $363.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 93.79 and a beta of 0.82. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $362.45 and a 1-year high of $557.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $414.24 and a 200 day moving average of $469.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.59. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $521.42.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

