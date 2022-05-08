Umbrella Network Price Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days (UMB)

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0623 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $4.61 million and approximately $377,457.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.49 or 0.00192215 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007502 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00011313 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

