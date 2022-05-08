Unifi Protocol DAO Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for about $3.77 or 0.00010910 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $16.14 million and approximately $9.55 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00152457 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00030015 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.93 or 0.00332901 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00039760 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00010037 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,285,405 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

