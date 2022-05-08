Unilever (LON:ULVR) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,400 ($42.47) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($49.97) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($47.47) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($57.46) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($57.46) price target on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($57.46) to GBX 4,000 ($49.97) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,927.50 ($49.06).

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of LON:ULVR opened at GBX 3,597 ($44.93) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £92.02 billion and a PE ratio of 18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,494.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,745.75. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($40.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,388 ($54.82).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 35.90 ($0.45) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.89%.

In other Unilever news, insider Adrian Hennah purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,763 ($47.01) per share, with a total value of £150,520 ($188,032.48). Also, insider Strive Masiyiwa purchased 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,834 ($47.90) per share, for a total transaction of £19,936.80 ($24,905.43). Insiders have purchased a total of 4,523 shares of company stock worth $17,057,272 in the last three months.

Unilever Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.