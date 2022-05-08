United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.15. United Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $3.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $14.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $17.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $16.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.09 to $18.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Therapeutics.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UTHR. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.67.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $1,044,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,360. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 542.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,681,000 after acquiring an additional 712,117 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,325,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,472,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $47,154,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 538,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,417,000 after acquiring an additional 253,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,929. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 8.84. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $218.38.

United Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.