UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,034,866 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 79,801 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.7% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of UnitedHealth Group worth $1,021,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $613.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.17.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total transaction of $2,044,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,776,840 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded up $4.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $499.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,259,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,053. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $468.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $483.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

