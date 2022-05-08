Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.12 Million

Analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) will post sales of $23.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Unity Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.80 million. Unity Bancorp reported sales of $21.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will report full year sales of $92.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90.70 million to $94.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $98.70 million, with estimates ranging from $95.20 million to $102.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Unity Bancorp.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 38.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unity Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Unity Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 14.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 8,053.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNTY traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $28.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,385. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $295.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.07. Unity Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.53%.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

