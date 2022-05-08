V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.95.

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

V.F. stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,646,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,259. V.F. has a 12-month low of $47.09 and a 12-month high of $90.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

