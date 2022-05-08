Vale (NYSE:VALE) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. HSBC raised shares of Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vale from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.88.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $15.72 on Friday. Vale has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $78.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.93.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.57. Vale had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 66.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Vale will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.718 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. This represents a yield of 14.2%. Vale’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 105.9% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vale by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 18,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

