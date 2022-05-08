Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 3.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.
VNDA traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.60. 714,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,444. The stock has a market cap of $542.30 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.59. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VNDA. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,928,000 after buying an additional 194,947 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,737.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 46,923 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 707,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,098,000 after acquiring an additional 67,410 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,117,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.
