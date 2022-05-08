Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 3.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

VNDA traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.60. 714,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,444. The stock has a market cap of $542.30 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.59. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VNDA. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 6,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $78,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 12,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $133,745.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,015 shares of company stock worth $334,662. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,928,000 after buying an additional 194,947 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,737.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 46,923 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 707,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,098,000 after acquiring an additional 67,410 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,117,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

