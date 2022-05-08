VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Bought by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 334.8% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $34.24. The stock had a trading volume of 21,303,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,375,180. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.98. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

