Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,691,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,667 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.6% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $290,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,066,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,013. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $150.44 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

