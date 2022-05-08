Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Acquired by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Human Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Human Investing LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,556,000 after buying an additional 64,961 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGV traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $72.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,474. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $88.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.92.

