Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Increased by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 722,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,341 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 8.8% of Human Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $36,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000.

VEA traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $43.89. 31,821,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,001,623. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $43.60 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.22.

