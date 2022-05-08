Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Raised by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1,578.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,127 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $43.60 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.22.

