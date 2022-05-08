Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.0% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,479,000 after purchasing an additional 94,916 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 167,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after acquiring an additional 25,543 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,021,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 369,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the period.

VOO traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $378.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,958,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,777,741. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $372.13 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.06.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

