Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Lowered by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,894 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 7.6% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $44,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $1.67 on Friday, reaching $205.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,192,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,005,454. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $203.11 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.70 and its 200 day moving average is $228.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

