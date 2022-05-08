Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Global Endowment Management LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Global Endowment Management LP reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 552,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 9.7% of Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $133,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,971,000 after acquiring an additional 529,340 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,251,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,004,000 after acquiring an additional 56,407 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,565,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,082,000 after purchasing an additional 161,860 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,227,000 after purchasing an additional 98,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,475,000 after purchasing an additional 330,335 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.95. 5,192,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,005,454. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $203.11 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

