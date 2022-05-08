Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VBLT. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.05.

Shares of VBLT stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77.

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 3,895.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter valued at $64,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter valued at $837,000. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter valued at $5,108,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

