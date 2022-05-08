Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Receives $56.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vectrus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Vectrus in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Vectrus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Vectrus in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:VEC traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.72. The company had a trading volume of 49,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,879. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Vectrus has a 1 year low of $33.65 and a 1 year high of $55.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Vectrus ( NYSE:VEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $419.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.00 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 16.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vectrus will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vectrus by 21.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,248 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus during the third quarter worth approximately $480,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Vectrus by 95.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 127,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,433,000 after buying an additional 62,536 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vectrus by 112.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 14,328 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vectrus by 9.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 683,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,358,000 after buying an additional 60,561 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

