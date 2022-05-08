Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VCYT. TheStreet cut Veracyte from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens reduced their price objective on Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Get Veracyte alerts:

VCYT stock opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $54.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 19.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $577,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 618.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000.

About Veracyte (Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.