Viacoin (VIA) Achieves Market Cap of $1.35 Million

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0583 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $6,126.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000365 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.15 or 0.00277327 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00015667 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003099 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000984 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

