Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $6,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $872,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $501,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $580,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $261,146.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $3,495,565.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.27.

VSCO traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $49.17. 1,167,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,705. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day moving average of $52.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $40.90 and a 12-month high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

