Vicus Capital Acquires 7,631 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Vicus Capital raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,631 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPLG stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,168,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,047,070. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.29. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.60 and a 52 week high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.