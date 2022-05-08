Vicus Capital Acquires 7,928 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNLA. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period.

Shares of VNLA traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $48.83. The stock had a trading volume of 306,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,588. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.96. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $48.63 and a 12-month high of $50.27.

