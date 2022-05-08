Vicus Capital Buys 11,124 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,349,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,210,000 after buying an additional 2,186,042 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 6,347,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,171 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,513,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,708 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,323,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,377,000 after purchasing an additional 45,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,633,000 after purchasing an additional 512,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,375,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,575,214. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $86.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.