Vicus Capital Buys 2,490 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $6,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 417.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

OEF stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.82. 576,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,226. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.61. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $183.77 and a 52 week high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.