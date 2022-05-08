Vicus Capital Buys 3,479 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Vicus Capital grew its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USHY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,555,646 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.75.

