Vicus Capital Increases Stock Position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Vicus Capital increased its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,468 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period.

BATS:NUSC traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.99. The company had a trading volume of 93,118 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.09. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93.

