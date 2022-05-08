Vicus Capital Makes New $2.10 Million Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.7% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 34,307 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.1% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,656 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,556,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $570,178,000 after buying an additional 179,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 20,211 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.27. 19,309,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,894,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.93.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,342,807. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

