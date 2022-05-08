Vicus Capital Purchases New Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.5% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 18.8% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,910,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,107. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.40 and its 200 day moving average is $230.56. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.08 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $127.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.80.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

