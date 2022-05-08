Vicus Capital Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Vicus Capital lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,801 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,827,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,389. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.46 and a 1-year high of $73.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.65.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.