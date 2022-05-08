VIG (VIG) Trading 9.9% Higher Over Last Week

VIG (VIG) traded up 46.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One VIG coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a total market cap of $2.45 million and $17,280.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VIG has traded up 9.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000143 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000601 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,038,355 coins. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

