Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vince Holding Corp. offers a broad range of women’s and men’s ready-to-wear including its signature cashmere sweaters, leather jackets, luxe leggings, dresses, silk and woven tops, denim and footwear. Vince Holding Corp. is based in New York. “

Get Vince alerts:

Vince stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Vince has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.79.

Vince ( NYSE:VNCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Vince had a negative return on equity of 22.74% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Analysts forecast that Vince will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Schwefel sold 4,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $36,955.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 9,644 shares of company stock worth $78,645 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vince in the first quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vince in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vince by 2,032.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

About Vince (Get Rating)

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vince (VNCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vince Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.