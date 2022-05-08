Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.05 million. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 119.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 59900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.32) EPS.

Shares of VIR traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.58. 1,613,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,900. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of -0.55. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average is $31.95.

In related news, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $68,932.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George A. Scangos sold 10,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $320,066.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,002 shares of company stock worth $1,158,664 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 11.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 9.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,392,000 after purchasing an additional 21,861 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,424,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $983,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

