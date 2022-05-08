Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases Earnings Results

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $748.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.84 million. Vontier had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 102.18%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Vontier updated its Q2 guidance to $0.68-$0.72 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.20-$3.30 EPS.

Vontier stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. Vontier has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.33.

Get Vontier alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.95%.

In other news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 8,500 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $194,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,178,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,392,000 after purchasing an additional 480,140 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vontier by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,440,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,745,000 after buying an additional 197,998 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vontier by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,199,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,851,000 after buying an additional 181,417 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Vontier by 1,613.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 182,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 172,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Vontier by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 165,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 124,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

VNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

Vontier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.