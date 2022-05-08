Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $426.69 Million

Brokerages expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) to report $426.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $439.08 million and the lowest is $407.46 million. Vornado Realty Trust reported sales of $378.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

In other news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $4,998,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,185,928.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $756,928,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,208,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,049,000 after purchasing an additional 886,251 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 18.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,578,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,356,000 after purchasing an additional 860,817 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,649,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,939,000 after purchasing an additional 859,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 17,658.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 654,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,394,000 after purchasing an additional 650,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,840. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $50.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 326.16%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

