Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.63

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and traded as low as $7.11. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 40,583 shares.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IAE)
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
