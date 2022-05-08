Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.63

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and traded as low as $7.11. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 40,583 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03.

Get Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 174,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 51,141 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 1,179.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 93,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 86,143 shares during the period.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IAE)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.