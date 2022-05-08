W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPC opened at $77.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.70. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.23.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.057 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

