Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €160.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($168.42) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WCH. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($200.00) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a €197.00 ($207.37) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($189.47) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($152.63) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €170.20 ($179.16).

Shares of WCH opened at €159.15 ($167.53) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €154.71 and its 200-day moving average price is €146.90. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €116.65 ($122.79) and a twelve month high of €177.75 ($187.11). The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion and a PE ratio of 9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

