Wagerr (WGR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.68 Million

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and $11,110.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002589 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007480 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 244,175,922 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

