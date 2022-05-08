Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on June 3rd

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

Walker & Dunlop has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Walker & Dunlop has a payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to earn $11.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $104.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.34 and a 200-day moving average of $137.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 160.37, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $319.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.72 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $218,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WD. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.50.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

