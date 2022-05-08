Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Lowered to $120.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 81.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on W. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $256.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $108.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.71.

Get Wayfair alerts:

NYSE:W opened at $66.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 2.89. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $56.23 and a 1-year high of $339.56.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.47. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wayfair will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,101 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $622,118.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,994,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,050 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $121,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,599 shares of company stock worth $1,233,647. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair (Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.