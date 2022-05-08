WazirX 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.13 Million (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 8th. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $172.43 million and $7.13 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WazirX has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One WazirX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 2,656,148.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.81 or 0.00370357 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00192365 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.75 or 0.00557102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00039210 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,414.03 or 1.93963469 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,864 coins. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

