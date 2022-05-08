We Are One Seven LLC Takes Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 63.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $15.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average is $13.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

