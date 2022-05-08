Wedbush Raises Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Price Target to $85.00

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Knight from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Black Knight from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Black Knight currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.40.

Black Knight stock opened at $70.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.85 and its 200-day moving average is $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Black Knight has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $84.27. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $387.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.31 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Black Knight will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

