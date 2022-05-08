Weil Company Inc. Acquires 775 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMBA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Ambarella by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $1,864,837.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 702 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $59,262.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,723 shares of company stock valued at $16,280,767 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMBA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.53.

Shares of AMBA stock traded down $2.21 on Friday, reaching $76.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,313. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.24. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.35 and a 1 year high of $227.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.25). Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ambarella (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.